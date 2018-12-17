Keshav Suri’s Mother Dances With Him At His 1st Drag Performance, Shows Parents How It’s Done

While we were all sure that Keshav Suri, the renowned hotelier and LGBTQIA activist, would make his debut on the drag stage with a bang, he surpassed our expectations and took it a notch higher by doing it with his mother on his side.

A video of Keshav and his mom, with the former in his drag avatar, was shared by Keshav on Saturday and is being widely discussed by the Twitterati since then. In the video, the duo is seen gyrating to the tunes of ‘Kaisi Paheli Zindagani’ from the film Parineeta.

“My mother and I performed together for my very first Drag performance. My mother is an inspiration to millions, she is mother India. She not only has made life better for me, now with this, but is also showing parents how it’s done,” Keshav wrote on Twitter.

Here is Keshav’s post:

keshavsuri on Twitter Okay so maybe this needs to go viral. My mother and i performed together for my very first Drag performance. My mother is an inspiration to millions, she is mother india. She not only has made life better for me, now with this, is showing parents how its done https://t.co/nLsddevqyh

Here’s what Twitterati had to say about the inspiring duo:

rina gulati on Twitter @keshav_suri way to go👏🏻only way to live is being happy there is no right or wrong. judgemental people suck

barkha dutt on Twitter @keshav_suri How lovely

Preet Kaur Gill MP on Twitter @keshav_suri Your mum is incredible! A truly extraordinary woman x

Papa CJ on Twitter @keshav_suri @Priya_Menon Your mum truly is a fantastic woman.

Sameer Kochhar on Twitter @keshav_suri Bravo. Truly a role model. God bless.

https://twitter.com/GBgaybombay/status/1074339430654042113