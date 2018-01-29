Kesha’s Performance of ‘Praying’ In Support Of #MeToo At Grammys Brought The Audience To Tears

Pop star Kesha brought the audience to tears with her emotional and electrifying performance of ‘Praying’ at the Grammys on Sunday night. She dedicated her first Grammy performance and her song to the #MeToo movement and women who are survivors of sexual assault.

‘Praying’ is the most powerful song from her 2017 album ‘Rainbow’. She calls the song “an emotional raw victory for myself and one step closer to healing.” It is almost after five years that the singer has made a comeback. For the past few years, after her legal battle with producer Dr Luke, she has been fighting and raising her voice against sexual abuse. Her allegations against the producer were that he drugged, emotionally abused and sexually assaulted her.

After her performance, quoting lyrics from ‘Praying’, she tweeted “After everything you’ve done I can thank you for how strong I have become. Thank you to the @RecordingAcad, the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey.”

Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Julia Michaels and Bebe Rexha and the Resistance Revival Chorus joined her on stage for the performance. Unlike her other songs, ‘Praying’ has a sober and emotional tone. Her album Rainbow was nominated for best pop vocal album and “Praying” was nominated for best pop vocal performance. However, Ed Sheeran won best pop vocal performance for “Shape of You”.