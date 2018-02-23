Kering And London College Of Fashion Partner To Launch An Online Course On Sustainability

Luxury conglomerate Kering that owns brands like Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga has partnered with London College Of Fashion (LCF) to launch an online course on sustainability.

The course titled Fashion and Sustainability: Understanding Luxury Fashion in a Changing World will be launched on April 9 and the duration of the course will be six weeks. During the period, students can connect to Kering and LCF’s experts. The course will let students explore both the theoretical aspects of sustainability as well as the real-life business cases that luxury brands face.

The inclination towards sustainability has increased and as a result, we have seen many fashion brands step forward to include the practice in their business. But there are a lot of aspects of the practice which are unknown or unclear and people would need expert advice on that. Seeing the demand for experts’ appearance for speeches on it, chief sustainability officer and head of international institutional affairs at Kering, Marie-Claire Daveu told Vogue, “We couldn’t be everywhere at once.”

“With this MOOC we give guidelines and how to manage them, everything from material dimensions and sourcing for luxury fashion, to how to measure your environmental footprint. Every time we speak about an issue—for example, climate change, biodiversity, resource scarcity—we give concrete tools and solutions to determine what, as a young designer, you have to do. So it is theoretical as well as operational,” says Daveu on the materials of their courses with LCF which are widely available through a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC).

The course is divided into six modules which will be presented through videos, podcasts, activities, and discussions that participants can undertake at their leisure. Talking about it, Daveu explained, “This course is not a revolution, and I’m not saying that after it everything will be perfect, but I am convinced that it will concretely change the way designers and the fashion industry can do their job. You can’t say that one thing will cause a revolution, but step by step, stone by stone, we will make a change.”

The registration is open now.

H/T: Vogue India