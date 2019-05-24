Kerala’s Remya Haridas Becomes The Second Ever Dalit Woman Member Of Parliament

In 1971, Bhargavi Thankappan became the first woman Dalit MP from Kerala and now, in 2019, we got our second Dalit woman MP, Remya Haridas, the Lok Sabha candidate of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) from Alathur constituency in Kerala.

Winning by a margin of 1,58,968 votes, she thanked the voters of Alathur for choosing her as their representative.

“I thank the voters of Alathur because it is they who took up my campaigning and turned things around as it is now. I am indebted to the people of Alathur and will be with them as their representative,” she said.

With her father being a daily wage labourer and her mother a tailor, Remya comes from a humble background. “I know what the needs and aspirations of the people are and I will be with the people of Alathur if I win,” she had said during her election campaigns.

She is one of the Lok Sabha candidates with the least assets – Rs 22, 816 – and was the Block Panchayat President of Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district before she became an election candidate.

