Kerala’s Only Woman Priest, Reverend Omana Victor, Retires From Service

After two decades of service, the only woman priest of Kerala, Reverend Omana Victor, who became the second woman to hold the position after Marathakavalley David, retired from her post on Tuesday, at the age of 67.

Hailing from Kattakkada, Victor began her service as a priest on May 1, 1994, after completing her B.TH. and B.D. What made Victor’s journey of becoming a priest easy was that the Church of South India (CSI) began the process of ordination for women priests after the late Marathkavalley fought a long battle against the opposing voices that said women are ‘unclean and unfit for the job’. In her career of 25 years, Victor has served several churches in Thiruvananthapuram and was addressed as ‘Achan’ (Father), just like the way male priests are called.

Speaking to The News Minute, Victor shared, “There was never any opposition from anyone-from my family or the church committees. I had everyone’s support.” Recollecting how people have had faith in her all these years, Victor added, “They tell me of their pain, confide about things they wouldn’t want me to tell anyone else. And I recall them only during my prayers. When a pregnant young woman had complications, she’d call me. When a three-year-old child needed a heart operation, the parents called me. I pray. And when they are saved, it is a divine feeling. They are all sad that I am retiring. I am too. I don’t know what’s next. I’ll wait for the higher authorities to say something.”

