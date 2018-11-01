Kerala’s 96 Y.O. Karthyayani Clears Aksharalaksham Literacy Examination, Scores 98 Out Of 100

In Kerala’s Alappuzha district, 96-year-old Karthyayani was the oldest student to attend the Aksharalaksham literacy examination, which is equal to a tenth standard examination, in August, conducted by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority. And what’s more is that she has scored 98 marks out of 100!

With 38 out of 40 in writing, full marks in reading and mathematics, Karthyani cleared the exams with top marks. “I am delighted to clear the examination with high marks. I would like to continue my studies,” Karthyayani said. She is not educated and used to work as a domestic help and cleaning staff. It was her daughter Amminiamma, 51, who had dropped out of school but cleared the tenth standard equivalent examination after she attended continuing education classes.

“She is very enthusiastic about education and it was reflected in marks she scored. She is eager to continue education,” said her teacher Sati K.

In a function to be held at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will give Karthyayani a merit certificate.

H/T: The Hindu