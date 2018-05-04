Kerala Woman Appeals To Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg To Find Her A Suitable Life Partner

“Hey, you are 25! Congratulations you crossed over into the danger zone of marriageable age. Ready for some “Shaadi kab kar rahi ho beta?” queries?”- a common issue that especially plagues girls in India. But Jyothi K of Kerala decided to give her common problem a unique twist when she requested Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to find a life partner for her.

Jyothi, a 28-year-old, decided to ditch the drama of matrimonial websites and caste-related issues when it comes to marriage and took to social media platform with her bio, using the hashtag #FacebookMatrimony. Here is a translation of her post:

“I am not married. If you know of anyone, let me know. I am doing B.Sc in Fashion Designing, I am 28-years-old, I don’t have parents. Caste and religion are no bar. My brother works as an art director in Mumbai and younger sister is studying civil engineering. I am just putting my demand across to my friends on Facebook. Don’t post vulgar comments. Facebook Matrimony is Facebook’s core network and helps one find their significant other. I have shared the news articles that covered my story in a PDF format with Mark Zuckerberg on April 29. But it is not necessary that he sees the message sent by an ordinary woman like me. So, I request friends and parents of friends to reach out to Zuckerberg as a mass petition in the format given below or write him a message in their own words on my behalf.

There are so many people struggling. But this (FB Matrimony) will help people to contact each other easily & directly, scrutinise and assure each other with the permission of their parents, before deciding on who to settle with, without going through the torture inflicted by marriage brokers and matrimonial sites and the various caste, religion and astrological barriers they imply.”

Her story went viral, with more than 6,000 shares on social media. Seeing this, Jyothi compiled the response and her post in a PDF and send it Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. She messaged him asking for help in finding a suitable partner for her through #FacebookMatrimony.

Jyothi KG FacebookMatrimony #FBMatrimony Hi, Friends… എന്‍റെ കല്യാണം കഴിഞ്ഞിട്ടില്ല ,സുഹൃത്തുക്കളുടെ അറിവില്‍ ഉണ്ടെങ്കില്‍ അറിയിക്കുക. Mobile: 9745489512. ഡിമാന്റുകള്‍ ഇല്ല. ജാതിയും ജാതകവും വിഷയമല്ല….

I have sent a message to Mr. Mark Zuckerburg on 29 Apr 2018 as given below:-

Thank you Mr. Mark Zuckerburg and Priscilla Chan. I am Jyothi KG (facebook.com/jyothi.fashiondesigner). I have used #FacebookMatrimony for my marriage purpose and my post is viral now in Kerala, India through leading online media in Malayalam. Before this, my friend Mr. Ranjish Manjeri (facebook.com/ranjishmanjeri) has been introduced #FacebookMatrimony by someone’s advice and it became viral through media in Kerala and he got married with the help of #FacebookMatrimony. His marriage was on 18 Apr 2018. Mr. Mark please consider my request and give a facility to select grooms and brides with the search option in country, state, district, name, gender, education, age, profession and religion base. #FacebookMatrimony will help gents and ladies to escape from the prison of the horoscope, castes, luxury, lavishness etc. #FacebookMatrimony will help us to select one’s life partner easily with family support. #FacebookMatrimony will help us to find our life partner directly and it will end the exploitation by matrimonial sites and brokers. Once again Thanks.

Earlier, Ranjish Manjeri, a photographer from Kerala, posted a similar marriage proposal on Facebook, with #FacebookMatrimony and found his partner in Sarigama, a native of Guruvayur in Kerala.

H/T: The Indian Express