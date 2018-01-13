Kerala Will Soon Have A Theatre Group Solely Made Up Of Transgenders

Kerala will now have a theatre group comprising only transgenders and it is the second such group in India. The first one is the Panmai Theatre group from Tamil Nadu.

The new form of theatre, which began at the School of Drama, Thrissur, from January 12 has 16 transgender people who have taken part in the week-long workshop organised by the Sangeetha Nataka Academy as part of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFOK) 2018, which will kick off on January 30.

The participants have started the training and they are putting all their energy and determination to make themselves seen and heard in every possible way. The workshop goes on from 6am to 6pm. The participants have been selected via audition and include 15 transwomen and one transman named Aby.

They are being trained under the guidance of theatre activist Sreejith Sundaram from Tamil Nadu, who is preparing them to tell their stories of mental and physical angst with honesty, passion, and wit. After seven days, Kerala will see its first transgender theatre group performing at ITFOK.

Through the group, Transgender activist Sheethal Shyam hopes for a brighter future for the third gender. Sheethal told The Times of India, “We have been making our mark in different walks of life, from fashion to make-up. Now we are trying our luck in theatre. There are amazing talents among us and it is important to give them opportunities.”

Another activist Renju Renjimar, who is excited to be a part of the project, shares that through this platform they would be addressing many issues. Renjimar said, “We will not just stick to our problems. It is an opportunity to speak for the voiceless and marginalised people in the society. We are doing everything that we couldn’t do when we were young and when we were facing an identity crisis. We want to create a world without gender discrimination. That is our aim.”

Speaking about the theatre group and explaining the concept, member of the festival directorate – Dr S Sunil said, “This is our humble attempt to support the marginalised. Our theme this year is ‘Reclaiming the margins’ and who else can we bring into limelight other than the third gender? We have ignored them since time immemorial. They have never been considered as part of the society and it is high time that we did so. Even while we boast about Kerala being transgender inclusive, the recent incidents prove otherwise. They still struggle for their basic needs. So at ITFOK, they will speak up.”

H/T: The Times of India