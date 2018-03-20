Kerala Professor’s Sexist Remarks On Muslim Women Students Spark Outrage In College

During a counselling session outside Kerala’s Farook College, an assistant professor Jouhar Munavvir commented on the way Muslim girls of the college dress up. He made several derogatory remarks, calling the girls ‘un-Islamic’ and comparing their chests to sliced watermelons on display.

“I am the professor of Farook College where 80 percent students are women, a majority among whom are Muslims. Think about it. The girls wear purdah but wear leggings inside. This is today’s style. They pull up the purdah, showing the leggings to the world,” Jouhar said.

“Don’t even talk about muftah. They don’t even wear the muftah. They wrap a shawl around with some 32 steps and 25 pins. That’s the style, revealing the chest. One of the body parts that man is highly attracted to is a woman’s bosom. That’s why it should be covered. But our girls reveal a part of their bosom. Like how we slice a melon open and see the ripe part inside. This style of wearing the muftah is not Islamic.” he added.

This triggered protests on Monday, with female students of Farook College taking out a ‘watermelon march’ by holding slices of watermelon in their hands, wanting action to be taken against assistant professor Jouhar Munavvir.

“Teachers should teach by looking at our faces and not our body,” said Suja P, chairperson of the Calicut University Students Union, at the protest meeting.

His comments also sparked a social media debate.

Assis Abdul THE VATTHAKKA LECTURER AT FAROOK COLLEGE AND MUSLIM GIRL’S DRESS CODE. A fool of a lecturer at Farook COLLEGE in Kerala has made sexist outburst against muslim girl students in the college for what…

Gopal Kannan A professor in Kerala named Mohammed Jauhar Munnavir, from Farook Training College in Kozhikode, has compared Muslim girls wearing ‘hijab’ to “Ripe Melons” in the most sexist of remarks. Mohammed…

FeminichiSpeaking ♀ on Twitter While the world is moving forward, people like #Jawahar from #FarookCollege in #Kozhikode are still fixated and obsessed with the #breasts of his female students. Mr Jawahar (breast obsesser), breasts are just a part of the female body, if you don’t know https://t.co/WG0QfaNJLT

Uma on Twitter These girls […] are not covering their chests with hijab. But showing part of it is like slice of red water melon being displayed”. They will be denied heaven too, the cheapo professor says. He needs a lashing from better Muslim men. Oh, Kerala! https://t.co/OHbxTay3md

H/T: The Times of India and The Indian Express