Kerala Police Planning To Use Choppers As A Last Resort To Help Women Devotees Reach Sabarimala

After the Supreme Court’s historical verdict on Sabarimala and the numerous failed attempts by women to enter the gates of the sanctum sanctorum, the onus now lies on Kerala police and officials to provide a safe passage to women so as to facilitate their entry into the temple.

Thus, following all the chaos and in anticipation of the upcoming riots, the Kerala government has been considering the use of military helicopters to carry women devotees to Sabarimala from Thiruvananthapuram or Kochi as a last resort.

As per The Hindu‘s report, nearly 560 women have registered with the police queue management and have expressed the desire to visit the temple during the 41-day Mandalam-Makaravilakku period which starts on November 17. As per an official report, most of the women who have registered for the entry are educated professionals.

Meanwhile, the apex court looks into two petitions seeking a review of its order in September and it has already been scheduled to do the same.

The police said that their priority would be to avoid the use of force against demonstrators at Sannidhanam. However, in case the SC dismissed the review petition that lies pending, the police would have to use force to fight the anti-women protesters.

