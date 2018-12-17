Kerala Police Now Stops Group Of Transwomen In Sarees From Entering Sabarimala

In the early hours of Sunday, a group of transgender individuals was stopped by Erumely police from entering Sabarimala temple.

As per a report by Matrubhumi, the four people (Ananya, Trupthi, Avanthika, and Ranjumol) were stopped by the police because they were dressed in sarees. They were first told by the police to change into men’s attire if they desired to visit the shrine but were later denied permission. The group was then asked to go to Kottayam under police protection.

Through a Facebook live video later on the same day, Ananya shared what their group had faced. She said, “Almost all the police there, with the exception of a few of the women officers, behaved with us very badly. They even threatened to put us into jail and said jail was where we really belonged. They asked us are you male or female, we said neither, we are transgender people. They said, “What transgender people?” They also took aside the driver who brought us here and threatened him. They said you had better not ever be seen bringing such “things” to Sabarimala ever again.”

She further shared in the video, “I don’t want to talk about [entry of] women, that is a different issue, I am talking about the entry of transgender people. Before, if a transgender person went to Sabarimala and they looked like a woman at that time, they would have to conduct some verification, and police assistance is required for that. That is why we went to the police. Otherwise, they don’t ask us anything. The police asked us “Why did you have to come and ask for police protection, couldn’t you go by yourself?””

Ananya talked about how they were humiliated by the police for their choice of clothes and had to hear derogatory remarks on the same. “The police said, “You are men right? Why can’t you wear men’s clothing? If you wear a pant and shirt, we can take you to the temple.” After some time, we said “Okay, we will change our clothes,” because all we wanted was to conduct darshan at Sabarimala. Then they said, “No, we offered this some time back but you refused, we are not here to await your convenience.””

The team thus decided to approach Kottayam Superintendent of Police, A. Harishankar regarding the matter. They met the DGP and put forward their demand to pray in the dress of their choice i.e. a saree.

The team was told by the DGP that he will look into the matter, discuss it with the other two committee members and then get back to them. Incidentally, amidst all the chaos following the Supreme Court verdict on the entry of women in Sabarimala, a three-member observer panel was made by the Kerala high court to overlook the pilgrimage season. The other two members of the committee include PR Raman and S Sirijagan.

In the live video shared by Ananya, she mentioned that transgenders have been previously allowed to enter the Ayyappa shrine. However, the circumstances seem rather out of the ordinary this time and the temple town of Sabarimala has already seen a lot of commotion this year and the row with the transgender group has only added fuel to the fire.

H/T: The News Minute

