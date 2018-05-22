Kerala Nurse, Who Died While Serving The Nipah Patients, Wrote An Emotional Letter To Her Husband

The rare bat-borne Nipah virus has caught hold of the southern part of India and the death toll has risen to at least 10. The state of Kerala being affected the most, all the required measures are being taken to prevent further deaths.

Lini was a dutiful nurse who served to save the lives of patients infected with the virus and her devotion when she reported to the hospital even with fever, vouches for that. As the virus spreads when in contact with the contaminated bodies, Lini fell critically ill.

She died on Monday, while on duty, without even getting a chance to bid adieu to her family, which includes her two kids and husband. Her maternal uncle, V Balan, spoke about her death and said, “In her last days, she realised she had contacted a possibly-fatal infection after the youth from Changaroth — whom she had attended to in the initial stages — died. She lived to help others and her death has become a sacrifice.”

Lini sacrificed her life while performing her duties. She wrote a final message to her husband. “Sajeeshetta, Am almost on the way….Don’t think I will be able to meet you. Sorry. You should look after our children well. Poor Kunju, you should take him to the Gulf once. Should not be alone like our father. Plz …With lots of love,” is the message by Lini, who survived by her husband and two sons, aged 7 and 2.

To avoid the spread of the virus, the Perambra Taluk Hospital department, where she worked, decided to cremate her at an electric crematorium in the city without giving the opportunity to the family to take her body home.

Lini was a nurse at a private hospital in Kozhikode and was appointed last September on a contract basis.

Her death has been mourned by CM of Kerala and actress Parvathy on social media. They tweeted:

Twitter CM condoled over the demise of Lini, the nurse who died of infection while taking care of Nipah virus affected patients. It is saddening to know that she lost her life while serving others. Her selfless service will be remembered. pic.twitter.com/RaE973xRJ2

Twitter Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala has been spreading panic and creating a lot of uncertainty and stress across the state. At this time of bereavement, remembering the selflessness and sacrifice of Smt. Lini Puthusseri, who lost her life in the process of serving the ones affected

Kerala has been put on high alert after the rare Nipah virus claimed ten lives in the state. More deaths with similar symptoms have been reported from the state and have been sent for further tests. The Centre has also dispatched a rapid response team to control the outbreak. More than 90 people who have come into contact with those who died have been isolated, authorities said.