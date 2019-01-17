Kerala Nuns Who Protested Against Accused Bishop Served A Transfer Notice

Following the Kerala nun rape case, four nuns who protested against ex-Bishop Franco Mullakkal in support of the survivor have been served a transfer notice on Wednesday by the Mother General of Missionaries of Jesus based in Jalandhar.

Last June, a 43-year-old Mother Superior complained to the police that Mullakkal raped her 13 times between the years 2014 and 2016. In the weeks that followed, five nuns staged a sit-in protest in Kochi seeking the bishop’s arrest.

Out of them, four nuns, namely Sister Alphy Pallasseril, Sister Anupama Kelamangalathuveliyil, Sister Josephine Villoonnickal, and Sister Ancitta Urumbil have been served a notice to vacate the convent in Kuravilangad, Kottayam.

The nuns who are currently staying with the survivor nun at the convent in Kuravilangad, Kottayam have been asked to join the convents in Jharkhand, Punjab, Bihar, and Kannur according to the notice issued to them.

The letter sent by Sr Regina to the nuns read, “Accusations sans truth have been flying thick and fast in the public realm about “the lack of concern the MJ congregation was showing to the nuns who are standing for justice.” Even as you and a few other MJ members continue to feel no qualms in issuing malafide public statements and circulate baseless stories tarnishing the image of the MJ congregation and portraying the Mother General and other members as enemies of those who are fighting for their justice. I have been ensuring that the congregation continue supporting you all with food, accommodation and the cost of medical treatments required.”

In response to the notice served, Sr Anupama said, “This is like a disciplinary action against us. We are preparing a reply to the mother general. This is a ploy to torpedo the case and isolate the survivor nun.”

Adding to it she even shared that, “Convent authorities have made our lives miserable but we will not dump our fellow nun and will go ahead with the case.”

H/T: The Times Of India