Kerala Nuns Sold To Germany: Documentary ‘The Unknown Lives’ Digs Into The 1960s Scandal

“Young girls from Kerala allegedly ‘bought’ to be taken to convents in Western Europe and ill-treated there.” This was the news piece that created quite a bit of controversy in the continent in the 60s.

Sunday Times had broken the story, and four decades later, director Raju E. Raphael, who was then studying as a fellow at a school of journalism in London, got to know about it from one of his professors, who happened to be the sub-editor of the newspaper in 1960-70.

The most important chapters of our lives are often a product of chance – after many years in the media, Raju E. Raphael received a fellowship in London, and there an Irish professor showed special interest when Raju said he was from Kerala. The professor told him that it was because of the news story on Nuns – many reports followed the Sunday Times one, some claiming that the allegations were false, some as partly true. Driven by curiosity, Raju went to the campus library to check the news reports for himself, he clicked a few photographs of the reports and seven years later, set out to make a documentary on it with his friend K. Rajagopal, calling it Ariyapedatha Jeevithangal or The Unknown Lives.

Raju has been making documentaries for a long time now, mostly for the channel that he works for, and about 10 to 15 independently. In an interview with The News Minute, he shared, “I had gone to Germany to make another documentary. But being there, I got reminded of the nun-controversy, and taking the assistance of German writer-journalist Jose Punnamparambil, who was also helping me with another on-going documentary, conceived the idea of The Unknown Lives.”

Jose introduced Raju to Sr Veena Punnakkappallil, who connected him to a few nuns like her who had come to Germany in the ’60s and ’70s as young teenage girls. Raju’s idea had been to find out the truth through his bilingual documentary – in German and Malayalam, but that was easier said than done. The nuns he spoke to were not sure if they had been “sold”. However, from the evidence he managed to piece together, Raju believes that there is some truth in the allegations of priests making money by sending the girls away. He presents media reports of these allegations but also shares counter reports given by Jose Punnamparambil that claim that they are not all true.

The documentary focuses on the girls who reached Germany back then. The filmmakers could gain access only to four or five convents. The nuns they spoke to – now in their 70s – remember the first days as difficult, coming to a new place, new language, and new climate. The food too had been different. And suddenly they were asked to do chores. In the documentary, Sr Veena recounts how upset she was when she had to clean toilets, going in there and crying. Sr Sicily recalls how she couldn’t go home when her father died and how she had to tell the family that. But then, Sr Veena says, it is all a matter of perspective. Back then she was upset at having to clean toilets, but today she could do any task. She has been prepared like that, and she has changed. They had slowly come to terms with their situation.

“Those poor nuns, they didn’t know any more,” said Raju, who did not have to face any opposition when making the documentary.

“The German Catholic Arch Diocese wanted the truth to come out because their image had been tarnished by this controversy. The 150 pounds they sent for the girls was allegedly meant to cover the cost of clothes and shoes for the cold weather they’d face, for the travel gear. They didn’t know it was being misused,” he said.

Recently deceased journalist Leela Menon, too, had written for the Indian Express about the girls, whose plight she traces to poverty. The parents had sent the young girls away from home, in the hope that they’d have a better life elsewhere. Some thought they were going to be nurses, would get good pay and help their family back home, which would help in teaching the younger siblings.

It’s been more than 50 years since the first of the girls had taken off with hope. There must be about 2000 of them, according to Raju’s research, who made a new home, serving a foreign land. Only a few back home still remember them.

H/T: The News Minute