Kerala Nun Lucy Kalapura, Who Protested Against Rape-Accused Bishop, Gets Warning From The Church

Sister Lucy Kalapura, who stood in the forefront of protests against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, has got a warning from the Catholic Church in Kerala for “attending channel discussion”, writing articles in “non-Christian newspapers and “making false accusations” against the Catholic leadership.

Bishop Mulakkal was accused of raping a nun several times between the years 2104 and 2016 who belonged to the order of Missionaries of Jesus. He spent three weeks at the Pala sub-jail after being convicted but was released on bail. Following this, Kalapura, along with some other nuns of the order, took on a hunger strike last year near the High Court premises in Kochi for weeks demanding Mulakkal’s arrest.

As a repercussion of joining the protest, Sr Lucy was banned from prayer, teaching the Bible, attending workshop service and other activities of the parish, including offering holy communion. Sr Ann, who is the Superior General of Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC), wrote a letter to Sr Lucy, which accused her of leading a life “against the principles of religious life” and “against the rule and constitution of the Franciscan Clarist congregation.”

The letter, accessed by The Indian Express, read, “Your deeds on 20th September 2018 and on the following days were of most grave external scandal and harm to the Church and the FCC. You went to the Ernakulam High Court junction and participated in the protest held by the SOS Action Council on 20-9-2018 without the permission of your superior. You have published articles in some non-Christian newspapers and weeklies like Mangalam and Madhyamam etc, gave interviews to Samayam without seeking permission from the provincial superior. Through Facebook, channel discussions and articles you belittled the Catholic leadership by making false accusations and tried to bring down the sacraments. You tried to defame FCC also. Your performance through social media as a religious sister was culpable arising grave scandal.”

In response to the letter, Sr Kalapura told The Indian Express, “I don’t think my acts, as mentioned by the Catholic Church in its notice, are wrong. If I’d known they were wrong, I would have never committed them. I have no clarification to give regarding that matter. There’s no doubt that this is an act of revenge.”

H/T: The India Express