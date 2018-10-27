Kerala Man’s Ashram Attacked As He Supported SC On Lifting Age Ban On Women Entering Sabarimala Temple

After the Supreme Court allowed the entry of women of all ages into Kerala’s renowned Sabarimala Temple, while many stood against the decision, there were some who chose to stand by it. One such individual was Swami Sandeepananda Giri, owner of an ashram in Kerala and as he backed SC’s decision, he was targeted by the protestors and his ashram was attacked and two cars and a scooter were burned down.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the ashram and condemned the attack, saying that “communal forces” can’t be allowed “to take law into their hands.”

“The CPI(M) stage managed the attack to distract attention from Sabarimala issue,” said BJP leader P K Krishnadas said.

Kerala’s Director General of Police, Loknath Behra, has assured that a special investigation team under Thiruvananthapuram police commissioner will be set up to investigate the attack.

