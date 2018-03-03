Kerala High Court’s Landmark Ruling: No Woman Can Be Denied To Resume Studies After Pregnancy

K Ansiyabi is a BA Arabic student of Sir Syed College in Thaliparamba, Kerala. Her thirst for education led Kerala HC to make a landmark ruling.

After getting married in the year 2014, Ansiyabi returned to pursue her college education. She attended classes till the third semester but unfortunately had to miss her fourth semester due to her impending pregnancy. She decided to return and complete her course after delivering her baby in March 2016 and applied for re-admission in January 2017. However, according to The Better India, the college principal rejected her application stating that re-admission couldn’t be granted to students who were yet to pass the exams from the previous semesters.

Ansiyabi filed an RTI, through which she learned that there is no such regulation charted in the University’s guidelines, leading her to approach the Kerala High Court with her petition. The University counsel then informed the court that as per regulations, it could not allow students to get readmitted nearly a month after the college had reopened for the new semester, which was what had happened in Ansiyabi’s case. In its ruling, the court explained its inability to direct the college to allow readmission as per the provision but nevertheless advised her to reapply within the timeframe approved by the college.

Following the advice, Ansiyabi re-applied at the correct time but was rejected again by the institute, which led her to approach the High Court once again. This time, the court, headed by Justice Anu Shivaraman, ruled in Ansiyabi’s favour. It stated, “It is notable that the petitioner wants to continue her education even after becoming a mother. When women, especially those from the minority community, express their willingness to continue education even amidst various other issues, the authorities should acknowledge it.” Following the landmark decision, Ansiyabi was readmitted by the institution to continue her classes.

The bench further added that no institution should deny a woman the opportunity to resume her studies for the reason of pregnancy and childbirth.

H/T: The Better India

