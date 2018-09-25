Kerala HC Permits Lesbian Couple To Live Together After One Of The Women Was Detained By Her Father

The Kerala High Court on Monday permitted a lesbian couple to live together. The decision took place when the court was hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by Kollam resident Sreeja S, who alleged that her partner Aruna was being illegally detained by the latter’s father.

A division bench of the court passed the order after questioning Aruna who was produced in court. 40-year-old petitioner Sreeja alleged that Aruna’s father had detained her at a hospital for people with mental illnesses in Thiruvananthapuram. Aruna told the bench comprising justices CK Abdul Rehim and R Narayana Pisharadi that she wanted to live with her partner Sreeja.

The petitioner also claimed that Aruna’s parents had filed a missing complaint after 24-year-old Aruna moved in with her on August 13. Aruna presented herself at the Neyyattinaka Judicial First Class Magistrate, who permitted her to live with Sreeja, which was followed by Aruna’s father and his associates allegedly forcibly detaining her outside the court and admitting her to the hospital.

Sreeja said that while the hospital authorities allowed her to visit Aruna, they refused to let them leave together without a magistrate court’s order.

H/T: The Times of India