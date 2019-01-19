Kerala Govt Accused Of Furnishing Fake ‘Under 50’ Sabarimala List To The SC

With the politically agitated environment in Kerala and government resorting to juvenile tactics, the Sabarimala controversy doesn’t seem to dilute anytime soon. In the latest development in the row, the government has been called out for raising a fake list of 51 women devotees below 50 claiming that they have all managed to enter the Sabarimala shrine post SC’s verdict.

On Friday afternoon, when Kerala government came up with the list of 51 female devotees below 50, it definitely created headlines, however, it was shortlived as the government’s bluff was soon called out.

The government had raised the list of women and informed the SC that the data was obtained by the digital registry where devotees bought online tickets to visit the hill shrine. In what can be called a blatant violation of the devotees’ privacy, the list had personal details including their phone numbers, addresses, and Aadhaar numbers. To add to it, copies of the list were also shared with media.

The list, however, soon backfired for the government as many people who were marked on the same denied government’s claim outright. For instance, when Vanaroja E who was named in the list, was approached by The News Minute, her son shared that the online registration site had made an error in her age owing to an inaccuracy in the date of birth in her Aadhaar card.

He said, “My mother is 55 now. I am 34. This is the third time my mother is going to Sabarimala. So when we registered online they recorded her age incorrectly as 46. The DOB is not mentioned in my mother’s Aadhaar card. Even when we got the ticket, it was the incorrect age.”

He further shared that after the list went viral, a group of Ayyappa devotees visited their house to verify Vanaroja’s age. “They came and checked our id proof and after being convinced that my mother was above 50 took a picture of her,” he said.

In another case, Deivasigamani Pandurangan who is also there on the list turned out to be male. “Deivasigamani is a male; not a female. I erroneously clicked the ‘female’ option when I was booking the ticket for him,” shared his friend Balaji.

Several such cases have come up since the list went viral and the government is now being attacked for attempting to manipulate the SC by furnishing false information. Rahul Easwar, Ayyappa Dharma Sena’s leader, said that they would approach the Supreme Court against the ‘fake document’ that the government has submitted before it.

He said, “The Kerala Government has blatantly lied to the top court by producing a misleading document which claimed that 51 women below 50 years entered the temple. I personally verified 12 of the numbers given there and none of them was true. Is this not shocking? We will definitely move the court against this action of the government.”

H/T: The News Minute