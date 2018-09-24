Kerala Government Hospitals Scheme: Women Now Can Have A Companion In The Labour Room

By the end of this year, women can have a companion in the labour room in Kerala. ‘Labour companionship’ program is set to be rolled out in four additional major government hospitals in the state, including Kollam Victoria Hospital and Women and Children’s Hospital in Thycaud, Kottarakara, and Palakkad, and other major government hospitals.

As per the program, only one family member of the expectant mother will be allowed in the labour room. Dr Ushakumari, Additional Director of Health Services (ADHS) Family Welfare, on program’s necessity, told The News Minute, “One problem is staff shortage, nursing staff often have to attend to first aid and other patients, and so it will be easier if relatives are present in labour room with expectant mothers. If any complaints are being raised by the mother, it will be more comfortable for these ladies to have their own relatives with them, to tell in detail what their issues are to be communicated to the staff.”

She added, “As part of LaQshya standards, we had started this labour companionship in certain taluk hospitals and WCD hospitals, like the Punalur Government Taluk Hospital. It will start in other major institutions this year itself.”

The LaQshya program is a Union Health Ministry initiative aimed at improving quality of care in labour rooms and maternity operation theatres.

Dr Shahirsha, superintendent of Punalur Government Taluk Hospital, where the labour companionship program has already been in place for one year, said, “Usually, the labour room is a very strange area. The only person the female patient knows there is the doctor. Everyone else, the nurses, paramedical staff, nursing assistants… the labour room is full of people she is unfamiliar with, and women enter the labour room with a lot of fear. Even if there are relatives nearby inside the hospital, they feel very far away from their relatives, they can’t even call out to them. So combined with all the pain and fear, they are alone in an atmosphere that’s not very comfortable, which can lead to hysterical behaviour, postpartum psychosis and other problems.”

She added, “By having a separate labour suite within the labour ward for deliveries. It is a private cubicle that looks and feels almost like a separate room. Inside that cubicle, there will only be the patient, her husband or companion, nursing staff and doctor. The partition gives privacy, and nobody else can see inside.”

On the changes that need to come along with the program being rolled out, Dr Ushakumari said, “The first thing is infrastructure changes. For birth companionship, they have to separate the first stage labour ward, and have separate enclosed areas for these patients who are about to go through delivery. Then only the bystander or companion can be near to these patients.”

Dr Ushakumari also mentioned that the costs for developing infrastructure to implement the ‘labour companionship’ program are “included within the infrastructure, repair and maintenance allowance according to LaQshya standards. Some amount of money is needed for this additional maintenance, and creation of additional partitions and cubicle formations.”

Dr Shahirsha added that “firstly, and most importantly, there needs to be a change in attitude, of the medical and nursing staff,” aside from infrastructure development, in order for the program to be a success.

Dr Ushakumari said that the government will address this too. “As part of LaQshya standards, we have monthly Maternal Mortality Reduction (MMR) meetings. During that meeting, all these things [including details are explained to gynaecologists and representatives from different hospitals. They will in turn will relay this information to the staff in their hospitals,” she stated.

Punalur Hospital also provides counselling to the husband and wife before the delivery, where they can choose whether to have a labour companion or not. Dr Shahirsha said that patients can choose their labour companions themselves, be it the husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, or any other close female relative. “But mostly it is the husband who is chosen,” she shared, which she believes is the ideal labour companion.

Speaking of the reasons, she shared, “First of all, delivery is one of the most painful conditions of a woman’s life. The husband should also see this and experience it first-hand. Secondly, as of now, all the responsibilities of family growth are on the female partner’s shoulders: from birth to birth planning, to birth spacing, to delivery to lactation. In the present situation, all this is the female’s responsibility, and the male has no role: he’s just a sexual partner in this equation. This needs to change, and having such a [labour companionship] program would help. It would be eye-opening for them.”

Dr Ushakumari agrees with Dr Shahirsha. She said, “If the husband is willing to stay with the woman during delivery, it will definitely be very good and more comfortable.”

There has been a gradual increase in acceptance of the program. “Actually, it’s a change in concept, and a total attitudinal shift. Initially, when we started the program one year back, on average only one or two patients would opt for the program in a month. Now, about 15 or 16 opt for it. Last month we had about 15 births with labour companions,” shared Dr Shahirsha.

H/T: The News Minute

Image used for representational purpose