Kerala Girl’s Video Of Riding To Exam Hall Goes Viral, Anand Mahindra Calls Her ‘His Hero’

A schoolgirl from Kerala’s Thrissur district took the Internet by storm recently, when a video of her riding a horse to her exam centre went viral.

A student at the Holy Grace Academy, Krishna rode a horse to her school on the last day of her 10th board examination.

“I was nurturing the hope of riding the horse to attend the Board examination for quite some time. On the last day of exams, it was the Social Studies paper, and I chose to ride the horse to school on that day,” she says.

The video of Krishna galloping to the exam centre was shared online by a netizen who saw her on the way. As the video garnered a lot of attention, collecting thousands of ‘likes’ ‘and shares’, it also caught business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s attention.

Taking to Twitter, he praised the girl describing her as an icon for girl’s education.

Krishna has been horse riding since her seventh grade. Her father who works as a priest, gifted Krishna two horses watching her love for the animal.

