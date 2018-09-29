Kerala College Sets Example By Building A Separate Toilet For Its Only Transgender Student Riya Isha

Riya Isha, the only transgender student of the Government College in Kerala’s Malappuram district, demanded a separate toilet as she felt it was her right. A couple of days ago, the college agreed to her terms and built her a separate toilet.

Explaining her demand, Riya told The News Minute, “There are students who come from orthodox backgrounds, who don’t like us using the same toilets as them. Some girls even turned their backs on seeing me. But there are others in the college – including the authorities – who are extremely friendly and helpful.”

She further added, “Why do men and women have separate toilets even when we talk about gender equality? Equality is not advocated by using the same toilets there, is it? Having a separate toilet does not mean exclusion, and it will not lead to any kind of division. What should change is the outlook of the society.”

Hailing from Koorachundu in Kozhikode, Riya is a graduate in fashion designing and a fashion designer by profession. She joined the Government College two weeks ago for her second graduation in Economics course. “We have a two-seat reservation in all government colleges. My personal view is that we should study in government colleges only, and should have access to the benefits that the government provides us,” said Riya.

The reason Riya shifted to Malappuram was to make the district’s natives more aware and accepting towards transgender people. She made the decision when she was told by her friends in the district that they wanted to shift to Kochi because of its inclusive nature, more awareness, and visibly higher number of transgenders living there.

“Initially, they were like, why have these people come here from cities like Bengaluru. But now they are familiar with us, which is a big change. People from orthodox backgrounds still have a problem when they see us – but this is how change happens. We shouldn’t stay away from people, we should live among them,” Riya said.

H/T: The News Minute