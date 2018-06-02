Kerala-Based Artist’s Embroidery Work Was Taken Down By Facebook Due To The Anti-Nudity Policy

Exposed female nipples are banned from Facebook and Instagram and any picture with them is taken down by the social media platforms. It did the same with a Kerala based artist, Aysha Mahmood, who had posted an embroidery work from her 100 days of the creative project, where she designs feminist concepts with needlework.

Aysha’s embroidery work on a checkered cloth with the words, “Women don’t owe you shit!” was clicked against the backdrop of a beautiful wall. Then why was it taken down, you may ask. It was the women in a painting that was hung on the wall.

The painting was of a bare-chested 19th century Kerala woman named Nageli who is believed to have fought the oppressive breast tax that upper castes levied on women from lower castes, to “allow” them to cover their breasts.

The photo that Aysha had uploaded was of an embroidery in her unique style; on a checked piece of cloth, the artist has embroidered a ribbon with flowers and leaves, and the words – “Women don’t owe you shit!” The embroidery is on a table against the wall, with books, a flower, and sundry other items on it. And behind the embroidery is the photograph of a bare-chested woman, staring at the camera. (The photograph had first appeared in a book, Castes, and Tribes of Southern India by Edgar Thurston, C.I.E., published in 1909.)

She told The News Minute, “The puzzling part is that sometime back, I had put another post of just the same picture. And although the website took it down and blocked me, on clarification, it later reinstated the post and the picture was widely shared. This time, however, they just gave me a review option and blocked me from posting anything for 24 hours.”

Aysha also stated that Facebook allowed a ‘review’ option for the post, on which she explained the historical and cultural significance of the photograph. However, there was no response and the post still remains blocked.

According to the Facebook policy, the website will allow pictures of women actively engaged in breastfeeding or showing breasts with post mastectomy scarring. However, pictures of nipples are considered objectionable and will not be allowed on the site. “It is rather strange because men showing their nipples aren’t banned on the site,” says Aysha.

Aysha also said that although Facebook allowed her post to stay for 3-4 minutes before taking it down, she wasn’t allowed to even upload her post on Instagram.

H/T: The News Minute