Kerala Activist Vineetha Vijayan Abused By Local Residents When She Made A Visit To Dalit Families

Vineetha Vijayan is a Kerala-based activist and researcher who has been fighting for the rights of the Dalit community. As a part of her research, she along with her friend Harshavardhan visited Kerala village Karunilakkod, where a few Korava families living in the locality were denied access to a public pond.

When she visited the village near Varkala to inquire about the alleged discrimination against the Dalit community, she and her friend were verbally abused by the local residents for visiting the Dalit families. According to The News Minute, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon.

Recalling the incident, she said, “We were walking towards the houses of the Dalit families when we reached the pond. We have to cross the pond to proceed to the houses, but when we reached the pond, we saw that a few women were taking a bath. Considering a man was with me, in order to respect the women’s privacy, both of us waited near the pond for the women to finish. Meanwhile, one of the women quizzed us over why we were there and argued that by keeping the Korava families away from the pond, they weren’t discriminating based on caste. She said that people from that community were not clean enough and that was the reason for denying them access.”

Vineetha added, “They followed us to the houses of the dalits and argued that this practice has been going on for years and so was justified. They threatened us saying that we shouldn’t meet the dalit families, but we resisted. All this while, the Dalit families tried to protect us, but the crowd did not budge.”

Vineetha and Harshavardhan were surrounded by at least 60 residents, who also blocked their way to the Dalit homes. The argument went on for the next two hours until the Varkala police arrived. The residents then filed a complaint against Vineetha and Harshvardhan, alleging that they had shot visuals of the women bathing in the pond on their mobile phones.

“The police took us to the station. Instead of listening to us, the police told us to leave. Later they said there’s a complaint against us and took us to the police station. After hours of checking our phones, they did not find any such videos and let us go,” Vineetha narrated.

Vineetha and Harsha have now filed a complaint against the crowd for manhandling them and pointed out that the crowd even hit Harsha during an argument.

Varkala police said that two complaints have been registered in the matter, one by a woman who complained that Vineetha and Harsha had videographed her taking a bath in the pond, and another complaint filed by Vineetha.

H/T: The News Minute