Kavita Khosa Of Purearth Reconnects Us With Himalayan Natural Rhythms While At High Entrepreneurial Altitude

Everything is beautiful, serene and divine in the mountains. Basically, life’s always better beyond the ground level of human civilization. Besides the beauty of nature up there, it’s their people with genuine hearts that attract us the most.

Kavita Khosa brings the goodness of the Himalayan ingredients in her skin-care and wellness brand – Purearth. It is an ethical, wild-harvest brand which works with women self-help and microcredit groups, providing them income through fair-trade.

We engage with her in an insightful chat at a high-spirited altitude.

When and how did you decide to transition from law to social entrepreneurship?

For over a decade I had worked as a lawyer in Hong Kong. I worked at the Wall Street Law firm White & Case LLP, AIG, and Deutsche Bank. I took a sabbatical as I wanted to give back to the community.

I was always a nature-loving person, and hence I trained with BKS Iyengar in Pune and opened a yoga shala – Sachananda Yoga Shala in Hong Kong. I then studied a year-long course in Ayurveda from Dr. Vasant Lad.

It was in 2010 when I came back to India and didn’t do anything for a while. I wanted to connect with the roots and do something for women, something not in terms of charity but with the vision to provide them with dignity through fair trade. My pursuit of 2 years landed me in the Himalayas. I have always been attached to the mountains and its purity. I started researching, creating, curating and developing partnerships with self-help and microcredit groups. That’s how Purearth came into being.

Are you still connected with Sachananda Yoga Shala?

Sachananda Yoga Shala was run on the goodwill of clients and their will to contribute to the rent, help with infrastructure and pitch in with finances. We held Vedanta classes and meditation classes. It was never a business. The Shala had been running from 2003-2007. I closed the physical location but still hold workshop once in a while. I love it deeply and hence don’t charge a penny for anything related to the workshop.

On that note, what is your Yoga routine that charges you up for the long business day?

I am not as frequent at it as I was before but I try to meditate every morning. One magical pose is Supta Padangusthasana in which you stretch your feet up. This pose calms down your brain as blood flows down to heart. And I absolutely love headstand, it’s my favorite.

How does Purearth stay gentle on the earth through its manufacturing process?

Our line is natural, wild harvested and certified organic and free of parabens, petrochemicals, palm, sulfates, carbomers, Phenoxyethanol, DEA, TEA, and GMOs.

Whoa! I think I should do my homework with label reading.

(laughs and goes on) We are cruelty-free and vegan, save for our raw honey which is sourced from ethical beekeepers.

And, how do you ensure ethical sourcing of the ingredients?

I make sourcing trips during the various harvest seasons from Kashmir to Kumaon to source plant botanicals, minerals, and clays from women microcredit and self-help groups. Our ingredients are sustainably hand harvested from the wild at soaring altitudes of the Himalayas. They are then graded and sorted at the local NGO collection centers. Our handcrafted soaps, hydrosols, and cold pressed oils are made at source by our women groups and then sent to our studio where we distill, extract and hand blend from scratch, each of our beautiful creations in micro batches.

We’ve become very feel-oriented, and anything that feels soft becomes a good product for us, but it’s not. A lot of companies use carbomers to make wax for dry skin which in return dries up the skin from inside. We need to keep in mind that 80% of the chemicals that we use on the skin is absorbed into the blood.

Also, we are completely against animal testing. We use a very careful process to build our products.

That’s incredible. What do you do to keep your resources renewable?

We don’t deplete what we take from the earth and make sure to give back to it. We never uproot or destroy any natural habitat or plant and every ingredient that we source is from seasonable fruits.

I absolutely love your packaging!

Thank you! There is a beautiful story behind the packaging. We use French Violet glass, the only kind of glass that blocks the spectrum of light and allows only the violet rays to penetrate. It enhances the bio-active energy of the ingredients.

I am totally against plastic. Even the papers used for catalogs are recycled.

Considering your ingredients are all natural, and you don’t use any preservatives, what effect does it have on the shelf life of your products?

If the bottled jar is unopened, then it’s for 2 years, but if it’s opened, it’s for 6-9 months.

You brought in ways to provide fair trade system for the local women. What were the challenges?

There were few back work integration challenges like setting up a unit in the remote terrains of the mountains. Also, most of the NGOs were positive about charitable programmes than the livelihood. It came across as a risk to them.

Your Himalayan trips are beyond business. Tell us about the incredible connection you have with Himalayan communities.

I have learned simplicity from them. They smile so often and keep things so simple. We tend to put on thinking caps. Here in the cities, many of us seek counseling from experts because we’re under stress all the time, but we hardly hear these things in the mountains. They are simple, trustworthy, very genuine and so heartwarming.

How often do you travel to the soaring Himalayas? Is it an adventure?

It is an adventure, of course! I travel alone, sleep in motels along the highways and also go through health rollercoaster at high altitudes. I keep discovering botanical flora. I travel about 2-3 times a year. It’s so magical!

Do you have a self-care ritual that makes you feel beautiful from the inside, Kavita?

Time and again I make sure to remind myself that life is very precious and shouldn’t stress about anything. If anything bothers me, I pause, breathe and say ‘This too shall pass.’ I do what I feel is right so if I want to drink wine at 9 AM, I will. (laughs)

How do you maintain ‘natural rhythm’ of your life while rushing between entrepreneurship and life?

One thing that I have learned is that you can never have balance in life. One or the other things become your priority at the moment. So the best way to maintain the rhythm is to accept it. So, whenever I get time or when life and work are taking a toll on me, I read books and eat Nariyal.

How do you follow the philosophy of conscious consumption in your wardrobe, kitchen and mirror table?

Oh! I am a very conscious person about things I wear, and I use in my daily lifestyle.

When it comes to clothes, I completely refuse to wear exotic skins. In fact, my husband used to get me fur accessories and clothing, but I never wore. I am more into wearing organic cotton.

All the containers in my kitchen are of steel or glass or earthenware. I don’t use plastic materials at all. It pains me when these days I see salons and celebratory events serving water in plastic bottles.

And I am a big makeup junkie. I love shopping for makeup, and I am very brand conscious about it. I am a lover of an Australian brand Nude by Nature.

Who is the source of Ayurvedic wisdom for you?

Dr. Subhash Ranade and Dr. Vasand who are based in Pune! Their teachings have evolved me as a person. I also read a lot of books on Ayurveda.

Do self-help and microcredit groups also aid the local communities with healthcare and education?

We time-to-time keep an update on their basic demands. We’re now working on a project Eco-toilet which will aid in building ecological toilets for women in the rural and remote areas.

Also, an NGO that we’ve tied up with works with about 1500 women, and this year we’re trying to contribute to education. We pay them 15-20% above the market rate for the produce.

Ecological toilets sound very interesting. I am curious to know more about it.

We’ve started a social initiative under the Pure Purpose Foundation – Eco-Pot Project to improve the lives of Himalayan women and girls through safe sanitation. The project will fund construction of around 40 twin-pit water seal eco-toilets in 18 Himalayan hamlets, home to 850 households, in the Gagas River Basin, near Ranikhet, Uttarakhand. This will also reduce the polluting effects of open defecation. We strive to create history with 100% defecation free region.

How does Purepurpose programme function?

Purepurpose programmes basically work on social impact initiatives. It works towards any initiative that supports biodynamic and organic farming methods, carbon offsets through reforestation projects, sanitation, eco-toilets and women’s health and wellness programs by partnering with NGOs, CBOs, women microcredit, and self-help groups in the remotest villages of the Himalayas.

Will you be our travel guide to the Himalayas, please?

If you truly want to experience the beauty of the Himalayas go deep into the villages and endure their lifestyle. You’ll see the magic unfold in front of your eyes!

Your generous contributions will provide the grants for this initiative and contribute to improved health and safety for young women and girls in rural hamlets. You can contribute to the effort here.