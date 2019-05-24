Katrina Kaif Shows How Floral Prints Are The Sartorial Equivalent Of Chicken Soup In These Dreamy Outfits

A riot of delicate petals strewn dreamily on a breezy fabric: aren’t floral prints the sartorial equivalent of chicken soup? There is a certain kind of joy which is almost synonymous with florals, owing to the comfort that they bring to the eyes, especially in the scorching Indian summers.

In fact, in Rajasthan, we have a legacy of Maharanis dedicating the entire summer to elegant floral chiffon and organza sarees. Needless to say, there is something about floral prints that speaks to the heart in the most comforting way like the idea of a childhood tale that never gets old no matter how many times your grandma repeats it to you.

With the sun in its full rage for the season, summer dressing is always a tricky affair, especially when you are planning to dress up for some special occasion. The key to a perfectly practical as well as delightful summer look thus lies in the fabric and you can certainly take pointers from Katrina Kaif who is busy painting the town floral with her looks for Bharat promotions.

Here are some of her looks that have us absolutely hooked:

Is it even summer without a flamboyantly dreamy summer dress? Katrina says a big “No in this Dolce and Gabbana maxi dress.

However, coming back to our Rajasthani royalty reference, just look at this Sabyasachi saree! Everything right from the baby pink colour to the long-sleeved chiffon blouse come together for a floral symphony in a beautiful confluence of contemporary with the classic.

And speaking of Sabyasachi sarees, here’s another one for you. Also, don’t miss the sequinned blouse. Classy, minimal, and oh so beautiful!

There is something about this picture that screams summer as Katrina bathes in sunlight, adorning this one-shouldered Gauri and Nainika maxi gown which looks so comfy that one might seriously consider going to bed in one.

