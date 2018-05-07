Kathua Rape Victim’s Father: Will Not Rest Till Justice Is Done In The Case

The accused of Kathua rape case of a minor are under police custody and a verdict is awaited. Just today the Supreme Court of India rejected the CBI probe and transferred the trial outside of Jammu and Kashmir to Pathankot in Punjab.

The apex court has also ordered a fast-track trial in the case to be held on a day-to-day basis on camera. The court has also said that the Jammu and Kashmir government is free to appoint a special public prosecutor to conduct the case.

The SC says the trial would be in accordance with provisions of Ranbir Penal Code, applicable in J&K, PTI reported. SC says since it is seized of the matter, no court shall pass any order with regard to the case, PTI added.

The father of the eight-year-old girl, who was gang-raped and then murdered, said that he has devoted his life to ensure justice is done for his daughter. According to Hindustan Times, he said, “I am satisfied with the police investigation and will not rest till justice is done in the case. I want the accused to be given exemplary punishment for their brutality.”

Victim’s lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat is happy with the decision of court taken today. She expressed, “We are very thankful to the Supreme Court for the verdict. The basic concern is to ensure a fair trial and speedy justice.”

The girl’s father had earlier moved to the apex court, apprehending threat to the family, a friend, and their lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat. A separate plea was also filed by two accused seeking that the trial in the case be held in Jammu and the probe handed over to the CBI.

The eight-year-old girl had disappeared from near her home in a village near Kathua in the Jammu region on 10 January 2018. She was gang-raped and murdered and her body was found on 17 January in the same area.

H/T: Hindustan Times

Image used for representational purpose