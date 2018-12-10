Kathua Rape Case Lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat Troubled By Not Being Able To Rent A House In Jammu

Lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat, who played an important role in the Kathua rape case, got government accommodation because of the rape and death threats she has been receiving. But now she has been asked to vacate the accommodation since she no longer represents the victim’s family.

The Kathua rape case took place in Rasana village near Kathua in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir in January 2018. An eight-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and died of asphyxia. Lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat played an important role in the case which made her an overnight star. But since she has now been removed as the lawyer by the victim’s family, she has been facing a lot of trouble.

When Rajawat started receiving rape and death threats, then chief minister Mehbooba Mufti provided her with a government accommodation on verbal orders. But now she is facing harassment from the officials to vacate the accommodation and is unable to find a new home for herself.

The lawyer has been living in a government quarter in Gandhi Nagar with her six-year-old daughter, but the threats against her have increased over the past few weeks and things have become harder for her since governor’s rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I have been looking for places, but every time I find one, people refuse at the last moment. Sometimes, they refuse immediately after they find out my name. They ask around about me and say they don’t want any trouble. Where am I to go?” she shared with The Wire.

She told The Wire that in spite of being provided with personal security officers, the circumstances around her safety haven’t changed. The case has created a negative image of the activist and no one is willing to rent her house anywhere. Some of the reasons for people not willing to rent out a home is that they fear that their houses will be targeted and will be prone to constant media intrusion.

The harassment she faced from officials has troubled her a lot and she shares with The Wire, “I don’t want to live in this house. I only came here because there was a threat to my life and my daughter’s security. But since I don’t own a house, I have to rent one. People are not ready to let out their house to me. There has been such a wave against me, it is astonishing. Is this how our society treats an activist?”

A worried Deepika also shares that the IGP told her that her daughter does not need a PSO (Personal security officers) anymore. “She is just six and the kind of trolling and threats I have to face, I constantly worry about her. This is just not done,” says Deepika.

The deputy director estates, Tariq Hussain Ganai, said that the government accommodation was provided to her by the elected government and he can’t say how she occupied the place without a formal order. He adds, “Down the line, the officers will ask her to produce the order. We are looking for a general review whether there is any order or not. That is the general procedure and not just specifically for her. When the ground level report is submitted to my office, only then some decision can be taken.”

Picture Credits: Reuters/Adnan Abidi

H/T: The Wire