Kasibhatta Samhitha Becomes Telangana’s Youngest Woman Engineer At The Age Of 16

When she was 10, she had cleared the tough Class 10th board exams with a GPA of 8.8 and now, Kasibhatta Samhitha from Telangana has become the state’s youngest ever female engineer. Nothing less can be expected from a girl who could memorize the capitals of different countries at the mere age of three!

“I cleared Class 10 at the age of 10 yrs. I secured a GPA of 8.8 in 10th and 89 percent in Intermediate,” Samhitha said.

After her board exams results, she approached the state government expressing her desire to pursue engineering. As she possessed exceptional aptitude, the rules of our education system were relaxed allowing her to pursue a degree in Electrical and Electronics engineering. And as expected here too she scored a GPA of 8.85!

So, what’s next on her list of milestones to reach? Well, the young lady now plans on entering the power sector. “I want to get into the sector to serve the country and bring it at par with rest of the world,” she said.

H/T: The Better India