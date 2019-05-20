Kashmir’s Nahida Manzoor To Become The First Woman In Her State To Conquer The Mount Everest

Some time ago, Kashmir valley’s Nahida Manzoor, 23, had started an online crowdfunding campaign to collect funds to fulfill her dream of conquering Mount Everest. Now that she has finally managed to collect the required amount, she is on her way to become the first Kashmiri woman to scale Mount Everest.

She is part of an ongoing expedition to the world’s largest peak. “We are keeping track… the expedition is on and they are expected to reach the top in the next few days. If the weather remains favourable, there are chances of accomplishing the feat on Monday or day after,” former Sports Council member and well-known adventure tourism expert Rauf Tramboo said.

“It was my childhood dream to climb Mount Everest. Mountaineering is a very expensive sport and the expedition to the Everest costs Rs. 30 lakh. After failing to get sponsors, I resorted to crowd-funding. I have climbed Mount Deo Tibba, Manali; Friendship Peak, Himachal Pradesh; Srinagar’s highest peak Mount Mahadev; and Mount Tatakooti in Pirpanjal Range besides others. During my first hike as a 10-year-old, I had promised myself that one day I will climb the highest peak of the world,” Nahida said.

H/T: The Tribune