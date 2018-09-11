Kashmir Valley Reverberates With The Music Of Resistance By Delhi Sultanate And Begum X

India’s foremost Reggae & Dancehall artists, Taru Dalmia aka Delhi Sultanate and Samara Chopra aka Begum X, recently, in a collaboration with Indie label Azadi Records took over the valley of Kashmir and filled it with their compelling music.

The event was organised to seek out Kashmiri artists and musicians and to connect with them. It gave a platform to young artists, musicians, and poets from Kashmir to gather and share each other’s stories.

The Quint quoted Delhi Sultanate, “We are very keen to connect to artists, young people, singers who are talking about what is happening in their areas and in their countries…because the news, you cannot trust. In that situation, we need artists and poets to tell us what’s really going on.”

Delhi Sultanate and Begum X are members of the band SKA Vengers. Delhi Sultanate also happens to be the co-founder of the trust ‘Word, Sound and Power,’ an organization which is dedicated to producing documentary films and musical collaborations featuring revolutionary singers from different parts of India.

“We are living in times where creative expression is under threat. And frankly, I feel kind of inadequate as an artist to have an appropriate response to the things I am seeing around me. But I don’t know what else to do,” said Begum X as she talked about the event.

She also shared a few lines written by her on Kashmir. Here are the lines:

Come winter, come summer, you show no mercy

Let love letters fly into the bodies of babies

This morning I woke in a curfew

Come soldier man

You’re a prisoner too

Elaborating on the lines, she added, “’Love letters’ is a New York gangster way of saying ‘bullets’. I wrote this after the pellet-gun firing as a reaction to the news.”

Speaking to the young artists among the audience, Delhi Sultanate spoke on the importance of music and poetry in narrating stories which are often missed or manipulated in the news. He said, “News editors resigning. We have seen journalists being murdered. We have seen writers being murdered. There is an atmosphere of fear. It’s very important that we express ourselves freely. At least in art, culture, music and in poetry, there has to be freedom of expression.” This is where reaching out to local artists becomes all the more important. In fact, Delhi-based music label Azadi Records has signed up a local rapper, Ahmer Javed in order to give local voices a platform to bring out their stories. Speaking on the same, Uday Kapoor of Azadi Records said, “Stories coming from Kashmir lose their nuance even before they reach us. For that, a steady stream of artists – who may have differing opinions on the same issue but want to solve the same problems – is important.” He added, “Hopefully, Kashmiri artists will get together to create their own platforms, bring their art, bring stories which form a nuanced narrative, for a better understanding of the situation.”

