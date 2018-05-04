Kasauli Hotelier Who Killed Officer Shail Balawas When She Didn’t Accept Bribe Has Been Arrested

Kasauli Hotelier Vijay Singh had allegedly shot assistant town and country planner Shail Balawas after she refused to be bribed in the matter of the demolition of unauthorized constructions at Singh’s Narayani Guest House on the directions of the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, during a demolition drive in the Kasauli Mando Matkanda area, Vijay Singh fired three rounds, killing the assistant town planner and seriously injuring another officer and then fled into a nearby forest. Hiring a taxi to travel to Mathura after fleeing from Kasauli, he intended to escape to Nepal but was arrested from UP’s Mathura district by a team of Delhi and Himachal cops on Thursday.

“A team led by inspector Ritesh Kumar tracked him down to Vrindavan. The information was shared with our counterparts in Himachal Pradesh and a joint team found him near the Banke Bihari temple (in Vrindavan),” said Delhi police DCP (crime) Rajesh Deo.

When he was interrogated by the police, Singh confessed to the fact that he had been planning to kill the assistant town planner from the day she had not accepted his bribe offer.

H/T: The Times Of India