Karunasagari Elaborates The Idea Behind Dance Drama Thunnal

Coimbatore’s Tamarai Design Studio and Bhakti Natya Niketan (BNN) is presenting Thunnal: The Stitch and Beyond Karunasagari, which is a dance drama on Indian textiles and inclusivity. The idea behind it is to showcase Indian ethnic wear that also speaks about inclusiveness in fashion.

“Swaroopa Muthusivan of Tamarai saw our production on the Noyyal and realised how evocative Bharatanatyam could be,” recalls Karunasagari V, the founder of BNN, with The Hindu. “When she approached me, she spoke about how fashion was not just for tall, fair, thin models but for everyone to look and feel their best. Comfort and confidence were her keywords and what she said also resonated with our motto of dance to dissolve divisiveness,” she adds.

The dance drama is all about the dance with the only difference, which is where Bharatanatyam is known for one single costume, they are wearing four costumes per dancer. “Otherwise we have stayed true to the idiom,” she says.

Weaving the fabric design was one of the hardest parts for the company, given the variety of textiles in India. She finalised on Kalamkari, “which seemed to have a performative aspect in that it told stories and so did we.”

One of the angles to focus on in the dance drama is the people who wear textiles, says Karunasagari. For this section, she took inspiration from AK Ramanujan. “In one poem, he talks about a house. In the front, the father uses official languages — English and Sanskrit — for his work. At the center, the parents communicate in the mother tongue. But in the rear, the mother comes into contact with a multitude of dialects, as she deals with the different people involved in running the household,” Karunasagari says.

She adds, “This shows the interconnectedness of a woman’s world. Within the social segregation and stratification were interactions between people who were not like each other; not premeditated but connections that came about naturally.”

She then decided to focus on three types of women: the homemaker, the dancer, and the queen. “The homemaker because she is the lynchpin around whom the dynamics of the household revolve. As far as the dancer is concerned, I see her as an artist who could enjoy art in any form no matter where it came from. I am not concerned about social status or the history behind it,” shares Karunasagari.

Her choice of the queen came from the inscriptions at Thanjavur’s Brihadeesvara temple. “So many women have made donations in their own names,” she muses. “They brought together different kinds of people — goldsmiths, sculptors, weavers, jewellers — for a common cause,” she says.

The final scene in the drama, she says, is a medley of music, textiles, and colour. From the celebration of Navaratri in different parts of India to how the British influenced clothing in India, it questions claims of purity and reminds one of the inter-cultural interactions that make up our heritage.

Karunasagari wants the audience to take away an acceptance of diversity along with the recognition of the work that goes into the textiles and a corresponding empathy for the weaver.

“Today, you have people in power making statements like women who don’t wear a sari are not fit to be Indian. On the other hand, you have the 100 sari pact. Why are we ‘othering’ ourselves?” she asks.

Working on the music of the dance drama Thunnal is Chennai-based Jyotishmati Sreejith.

