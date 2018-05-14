Karnataka’s Elections Yet To Be Disabled-Friendly Even As More Than 3 Lakh Registered Voters Are Disabled

This time there are 3,82,302 persons with disability (PWDs) registered as voters and the Election Commission has announced that 45,000 wheelchairs would be made available for them. But several polling booths are yet to have the necessary provisions.

Like in C.V. Raman Nagar (booth no. 192), there was neither a wheelchair nor a proper ramp and had just a plank placed across the entrance. In Harohalli of Kanakapura too, a ramp was absent for the wheelchair users. “I have been voting in Harohalli primary school for long and nothing has changed over the years. I cannot climb the steps now,” said 93-year-old Byramma, who had cast her first vote in the general elections in 1956.

As per the data by the Election Commission, 2,26,039 voters are orthopaedically challenged, and 45,101 visually impaired in the total registered voters with a disability. Though the EC said wheelchairs had been arranged at 14,485 booths, the completion of further facilities is left to be seen.

Karnataka has been making many positive changes in its election procedures like the new app they launched to smoothen the voting process, along with “pink booths” for women and third generation Electronic Voting Machines. With such changes, one can hope that the government will take a progressive stance on this issue too.

This year Karnataka may be recording the highest voters turnout in 29 years with 72.13 percent.

H/T: The Hindu