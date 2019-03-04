Karnataka Minister Jayamala Appoints Trans Woman Parichaya Gowda As An Attendant In Her Office

As transgender men and women face the burden of discrimination in almost every aspect of their lives, the opportunities for them remain rather negligible when it comes to getting a job in the organized sector. However, in a welcome move by Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development Jayamala, trans woman Parichaya Gowda from Mysuru has got the chance to live her dreams.

“Transgender community, a much-neglected one, must be empowered to join the mainstream of society. This is not a big deed but a meaningful gesture by the government,” said Minister Jayamala, who appointed Parichaya as an attendant in her office in Vidhan Soudha, Bengaluru.

She believes that “the idea of bringing people from sexual minority to the mainstream of the society should not be just a subject for speeches. It is our duty to support them by giving the opportunity to live independently in society. To make this idea a reality, I have appointed a person from the community in my own office. This is a good beginning and I am happy about it. I am confident that people from the community can also achieve goals in society if they are given the right opportunity.”

In conversation with The News Minute, Parichaya shared how she struggled to get a job. “Before this, I had searched for jobs in many places including private offices but nobody gave me an opportunity. Thanks to Karnataka Sexual Minority Forum and the department, now I have this job. Currently, I have got the job on an outsourcing basis; I wish my role is made permanent.”

Hopeful that her appointment will help in changing the mindsets of people, and encourage members from her community to be employed in the organized sector, she said, “Like me, all transgender persons want to work in mainstream professions. My ambition is to see every transgender person in future in regular workplaces. The stigma and the discrimination, I feel will always be there. This is because people think that we only do sex work or begging. But they don’t realise that we don’t get any other opportunities, be it in government or private organizations.”

Parichaya was forced to leave her home in Mysuru at the age of 17 when she was studying in PUC-II. Now that she has bagged a job, she also expressed her wish to complete her studies. “I like to study. Now I need to finish my PUC-II and sign up for a BA course. Then, I want to do my MA, and ultimately, a PhD in Kannada. That is my ambition. Let us see what will happen in future.”

