Karnataka HC Reprimands Man, Acknowledges That Homemakers Are As Busy As Professionals

For centuries this perception has existed that housewives don’t have work to do and have plenty of free time on their hands. The most popular question thrown at them is, ‘Tum karti kya ho din bhar?’ This patriarchal mentality has only insulted the multitudes of duties a housewife has to fulfill as in the end, she is doing a thankless job, to be precise.

Well, the Karnataka High Court questioned this very mentality while hearing a case where a man named Gaurav Raj Jain (37) had filed a case of divorce against his wife (34). They both got married in 2009 in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and Gaurav filed for divorce in April 2016 at a family court in Bengaluru, when Shweta was living in Muzzafarnagar, UP.

So, Shweta filed a transfer application as she was needed to travel to attend the hearings but the Supreme Court dismissed her application in July 2017 saying that she could claim “requisite expenditure” from her husband. After this, in February 2018, a family court directed Gaurav in to pay her travel expenses worth Rs 32,114 but Gaurav and his counsel argued that Shweta did not fit into the “requisite expenditure” as she was a homemaker and had free time to travel by train instead.

But it was observed by the Karnataka HC that the Supreme Court has not limited the requisite expenditure to just train travel and also acknowledged that homemakers are as busy as working professionals. The court also pointed that Gaurav’s argument was misplaced and hinted towards gender discrimination.

The husband could decide his wife’s mode of transport but even if the woman decides to travel by air, the husband can’t avoid paying the requisite expenses, explained Justice S Raghavendra Chauhan. “A large number of people continue (to believe) that a housewife is ‘free’. A housewife is as busy as a professional. She is responsible for looking after members of the family and for running the house, (and it) is not easy,” he observed.

H/T: The News Minute

