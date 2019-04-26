Karnataka Girl Rekha, Who Fled Home To Escape Child Marriage, Scores 90% In Her Exam

A resident of Kotturu village in Bagepalli taluk, Chikkaballapur district, Rekha V, 18, left home two years ago after scoring 74% in SSLC examination as her family started forcing her to get married.

With a burning desire to become an IAS officer, Rekha refused to bow down to the traditions and moved to Bengaluru with one of her friends, where she joined a computer training centre. However, dissatisfied with the course and wanting to pursue higher education, she sought help from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) by making a call on the Child helpline that got her a seat in Government PU College in Gollahalli, Nelamangala.

Finally, Rekha’s two years of hard work bore her a fruitful result on April 18 when she scored 90.3 % (542/600) in the PU examination. Wanting to pursue BA in history, economics, and political science, Rekha aims to become an advocate. “I lost my father when I was a kid. I left the house as I was against child marriage and wanted to continue my studies. Now, I have a clear goal in life. I want to become an advocate first and then appear for the civil services examination,” said Rekha.

Talking about her achievement, R Gopinath, the managing trustee of Sparsha Trust shared, “Rekha was determined and focused. She was rescued by the CWC after she sought their help. We are proud of her achievement.”

Rekha’s story stands as an inspiration to many as she sets an example of how hard work and perseverance can make one’s dream come true.

H/T: The Times Of India