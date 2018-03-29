Karnataka Elections 2018 Will Have 450 Booths Run By Women

The Karnataka elections 2018 are set to be held on May 12. This year, it boasts of inclusivity with the third gender in the participation on a larger scale.

According to The Better India, approximately the number of registered electors who will be voting this time is 4.96 crores. Of which 2.52 crore from the total registered voters are men, 2.44 crore are women, and 4500 voters have identified themselves as transgenders.

The official from the election committee informed that this year’s election process to be supportive of the differently-abled community. “Wheelchairs, scribes for persons with visual disability help them cast their votes, ramps and other facilities have been planned. A committee headed by the Zilla Panchayat CEO has been constituted to look into the needs of the disabled at the booths and provide them accordingly,” said KB Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer of Mysuru.

Another remarkable step is the inclusion of 450 election booths run by women. Sanjiv Kumar, the Chief Electoral Officer, said, “A total of 450 all-women polling stations will be set up in the state for the election, where not just the police staff, but also the policing officers will be women.” He added, “Some of the officials with disabilities will be employed as the polling staff for the first time.”

A voter assistance cell will also be set up in each booth so that it is easier for voters to locate their booths, numbers in rolls, and cast votes without any issues.

H/T: The Better India