Kargil Martyr Kuldeep Singh’s Family Had Received His Letter Three Days After They Got His Body

July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas after the success of Operation Vijay. On this day, 26 July 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistani intruders. It’s been 19 years of the war that won an important operation.

War has never been a state of just win. You win something and you lose many lives. On the Vijay Diwas today, we read a letter from the Kargil war martyr, which reached his family three days after they got his body.

Martyr Naik Kuldeep Singh was from Ludhiana. He had written a letter to his family from Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, which reached his wife, Mandeep Kaur, on July 19 while they had got his body on July 16.

The letter was written by Kuldeep just two days before his death.

As Mandeep recalls with The Times of India, she says that it was written in polite Punjabi in broad strokes on an inland pink-colored letter, a colour designated for defence forces. She recalls that the letter started with a mild complaint by Kuldeep about his previous letter having gone unanswered. In the letter, he tells his wife that he is doing fine and hopes she and his two sons are well.

It was 18 years ago but 49-year-old Mandeep Kaur still remembers the heartache that pink ‘sainik patr’ gave her.

Photo Source: Times of India

The solider in the letter asks his wife if she has received the Rs 2,000 money order he had sent and also whether they have yet found a decent match for her younger sister. After having shared the worldly worries, he again asks her to give his love to their sons Ravi and Veer.

“Of my two sons —Ravinder Singh is 25 now and has done BCA and a Punjabi course. Veerpal Singh is a BSC IT graduate. Both choose not to see the letter as often as I do. Ravinder is the silent one and was aware of the tragedy when it struck us. The younger one didn’t know much at that time. Both are now looking for jobs,” says Mandeep.

“My husband had come home on a two-month leave in November and left for Uri sector on January 5, 2000. In July, I got a call from him that he was coming home on leave on July 16. On July 13 morning, I got a call from my uncle telling me that my husband had achieved martyrdom,” Mandeep recalls.

Kuldeep joined the Army in 1987 and initially served in Allahabad, then in Chamb Jourian in Jammu and Kashmir, and then in Kupwara and Uri sectors.

The unit, 10 Sikh Light Infantry, is in Pathankot and every year they call the family for the Foundation Day.