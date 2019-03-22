Karen Uhlenbeck Becomes The First Woman To Win The Prestigious Abel Prize In Mathematics

On Tuesday, Dr. Karen Uhlenbeck, 76, of the U.S. won the Abel Prize in mathematics for her work on partial differential equations, thus becoming the first woman to win the award. A strong advocate for gender equality in science and mathematics, she is a visiting senior research scholar at Princeton University and visiting associate at the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS).

“Karen Uhlenbeck receives the Abel Prize 2019 for her fundamental work in geometric analysis and gauge theory, which has dramatically changed the mathematical landscape,” said Abel Committee chairman Hans Munthe-Kaas. “Her theories have revolutionized our understanding of minimal surfaces, such as those formed by soap bubbles, and more general minimization problems in higher dimensions.”

“She developed tools and methods in global analysis, which are now in the toolbox of every geometer and analyst,” said the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters.

H/T: The Hindu