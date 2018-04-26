Kareena’s Pregnancy Didn’t Change Rhea Kapoor’s Decision Of Signing Her For VDW

The Veere Di Wedding (VDW) trailer is making us already root for the veeres in the movie and it looks like it might finally fill the void of a film on female friendships.

Kareena Kapoor Khan got pregnant after signing the movie and as per the industry rules, she thought of backing out. During the trailer launch yesterday, she revealed how she called up Rhea, who is the producer of the movie, and told her she has to step back. But Rhea proved to be a real veer and stood rock solid by her and told her nothing would change.

“I got pregnant after signing the film, so I told Rhea (producer Rhea Kapoor) about it and that they need to take someone else. As a producer, she stood by me. She decided to change the character to be pregnant. But then I told them that I can’t do this. However, it was Rhea’s conviction that she said, ‘Let’s just wait for some time’,“ shared Kareena.

In an industry where women’s roles are decided according to a hero and where marriage, pregnancy, and motherhood brings a sabbatical in an actress’s life, Rhea’s decision as a producer sets the right example.

Kareena also shared that Saif played a major role in her steady run in the movie shoot during and post pregnancy. “I am so lucky to have a husband who is so understanding. He told me to go to the gym and go back to the studio and take my son along to set an example. Yes, we (women) can do both,” she said.

Having worked for almost two decades in Bollywood, Kareena has worked in the biggest of movies. But the teamwork she enjoyed during the shoot of VDM has been an experience. “I’m lucky that I’ve worked with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. I’m sure everyone wants to work with them. But I wanted to get out of that commercial zone and big Bollywood movies and work in a movie like this… where there’s a lot of teamwork.”

H/T: Hindustan Times