Karan Johar Feels Responsible For Alia Bhatt Being Conscious About Her Weight

Looks like Karan Johar is on the road to atonement. After apologizing for objectifying women through item songs, he is now making another apology.

Alia Bhatt had to lose weight to make her Bollywood debut, and it’s not a secret that Karan had asked her to do that before starting Student Of The Year. Karan, who is now also a radio jockey, had a question thrown at him by a caller during the reverse rapid-fire session.

The caller asked him that if asking celebrities to lose weight for a role amounted to body-shaming, to which Karan admitted that he was guilty of doing just that. According to Mumbai Mirror, he said, “I asked Alia Bhatt to lose weight and now, when I see her hysterical about how she looks, I feel responsible.”

He feels responsible about Alia being finicky about her looks and worrying about her weight. He says, “She’s in the gym every day and even if she puts on an extra kilo, she goes crazy. I think I am to blame for it. Now that I am a parent, I would never do this to Roohi and I would like to apologise to Alia.”

He also admitted that he felt miserable when he was on the receiving end of the comment, “You’ve put on weight.”

About f*cking time.

H/T: Mumbai Mirror