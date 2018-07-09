Karachi Coffee Shop Hires Moni Bhatt, A 23-Year-Old Transwoman, As A Barista

In Karachi, a group of student activists from the Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi, formed a group called ‘Actcept’ that is helping transgenders in finding jobs. They believe in “being supportive rather than being sorry towards the transgender community of Pakistan.”

“Our society’s treatment of trans people is shameful. They are denied basic human rights. Many parents even abandon their kids if they don’t subscribe to the traditional “male-female” binaries,” said Samee’a Jamal, student, and member of Actcept.

But the biggest challenge they have faced was that the trans people did not have any kind of skill or formal training, so they began training with help from the National Institute of Skilled Training, Pakistan.

They got their first success when 23-year-old transwoman, Moni Bhatt, was hired at a local coffee shop, ‘Coffee Wagera’ in Karachi by Mush Panjwani, owner and ‘Chief Happiness Officer’ there. It is a coffee outlet located in one of Karachi’s busiest commercial areas.

“I was sure that there will be no bias for race, religion, age or gender,” said Mush Panjwani. “I was surprised when I saw the news of Marvia Malik becoming the first transgender newscaster in the country. There I realized there are trans people in Pakistan who must be looking for employment opportunities. I wasn’t aware of the issues faced by the transgender community here as I lived for about 20 years in Hong Kong. But from there on, we made a commitment that if there are trans people looking for jobs, we will hire them.”

“Initially, I was reluctant to take up this job. But with the support of my family and those around me, I was able to overcome my fears. I want to make a name for myself and I can’t do that while sitting at home. So, I had to be brave and take this step,” said Moni Bhatt.

Bhatt’s hiring and the Actcept campaign has come at a time when there has been a trend of unprecedented acceptability for trans people in Pakistan.

A 16 June 2018 editorial published in Pakistan’s premier English daily, Dawn, called for recognizing trans rights in the wake of the country’s general elections.

On 19 June 2018, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the formation of a committee, to provide free computerized national identity cards (CNICs) for people of the transgender community.

Whether or not the government takes the necessary measures to provide them with the rights owed to every citizen, the courts will do whatever is in their capacity to ensure they are provided justice.

