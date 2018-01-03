Kapila Venu Is Making A Journal Of Her Experiences Performing Nangiarkoothu Across Kerala’s Temples

Kapila, daughter of G. Venu, is one of India’s youngest professional Koodiyattam artistes who won the Kumar Gandharva Samman award this year.

This was the first time that an actor of classical theatre had received this honour since its inception in 1992. On winning the award, she told The Hindu, “I feel older now and my responsibility as an actor seems heavier. I consider the award a recognition of the uniqueness of the Ammannur Madhava Chakyar school of Koodiyattam as well.”

She is now bringing the long-lost world of Nangiarkoothu to contemporary times through her exceptional performances. Over the past six months, she has performed across a few temples in Kerala where the ancient art was once offered as a ritual.

She is keeping a diary of her experiences performing Nangiarkoothu and plans to continue the journal for a year, covering 12 temples across Kerala. “Eventually I would like to take these performances to all temples where Nangiarkoothu was performed. There is so much we have to learn about the art’s history,” Kapila told The Hindu.

Kapila is a non-traditional performer of Nangiarkoothu, performed only by the Nambiar women (the royal clan of Northern Kerala). This caste rule was defied by pioneering women artistes in the 70s and there are various artistes from non-Nambiar families who are performing Nangiarkoothu. However, the sacred koothu spaces in temples are still closed to them.

Speaking of which, Kapila says, “I am looking for other aesthetic spare spaces in temples with the right ambiance for performance. Of late I have been giving a lot of thought to finding intimate spaces with better aesthetics to perform. And the most ideal performing spaces I found in temples are the ootupura (dining hall) and the nadapura (covered courtyard at the entrance). I don’t need too much light and sound either — a nilavilakku should be enough.”

