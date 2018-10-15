Kannada Actor Sangeetha Shares #MeToo Experiences That “Haunt Her Every Minute”

In solidarity with the #MeToo movement, Kannada actor Sangeetha Bhat recently shared her experience of sexual harassment that she faced during her teenage years.

In a detailed Twitter post, she shared how she has been repeatedly harassed by popular directors, stars, comedians, and hairdressers. It became so bad that she ultimately decided to quit acting. In another tweet, she wrote, “These posts are not posted to attain any attention from media etc. These are my experiences which haunts me every minute of my life. i have gathered too much courage to write this,which i know,comes with a lot of risk (sic).”

