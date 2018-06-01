Kannada Actor Krishi Thapanda Says Casting Couch Exists And Industry Should Fight This With Unity

There have been stings, actors have spoken the truth, but till date casting couch in the Indian film industry exists beneath the glitz and glamour. In fact, many A-list actors continue to act like it’s an illusion.

However, things are changing down South. Or maybe, a new path is being paved for the change. The latest woman to bust the myth of ‘god-like’ filmmakers and actors is Telegu actor Sri Reddy.

She made some serious accusations and dropped big names, leaked photos and videos and shed some light on the much talked about issue. “Almost all Tollywood directors have asked for sexual favours. Most actresses are not coming out and saying this aloud fearing for their reputation and career”. Although the controversy garnered a lot of attention very few stars were willing to talk about it,” the actress had said.

Another actress accepting the brutal reality of the industry is Krishi Thapanda. The popular actor, who was also a part of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5, said, “Casting couch does exist and I have spoken about this even before.”

Thapanda urges the industry to make selection calls on talent and maintain a decorum in the industry. “We are actors treat us like one, we need to be chosen on how we perform on screen not for how we perform inside in between walls. I can do anything to give life to a character I play. But a big no to do things for a chance to play a character,” she said.

She added, “Luckily I have worked with a brilliant team so far. On the other hand, I did not get a few offers which included casting couch but nobody forced me to do anything. I instead worked with a team who believed in my work and talent.”

Not only the female actors but a male actor and anchor, and Thapanda’s fellow Bigg Boss contestant, accepted the existence of the practice. Rahman Haseeb says it is an ugly truth which people should not turn a blind eye to. He says, “The Sri Reddy case had raised a lot of eyebrows lately. The topic is such that it can easily make the people who are associated with the industry very uncomfortable.” He adds, “The sad reality is casting couch is an ugly truth that we all know exists and we cannot turn a blind eye to it.”

H/T: The Times of India