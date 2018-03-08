Kanji Bada Seller From Old Jaipur, Meera Devi, Tells Us The Story Behind Those Wrinkly Eyes

“I don’t think that it was a struggle. I would rather say that it was all part of my journey.”

When you hear 57-year-old Meera Devi utter these words, then you can feel a sense of awe and respect surge inside you.

She was married at the tender age of 15, she lost her husband when her children were barely in their teens and from a naive housewife, she is now a confident businesswoman. It was due to her income from selling Kanji Bada that she managed to keep her family afloat in times of the dire hardship.

Seriously, if you don’t call all that a struggle, then I give up in search of a better word to describe the challenges that this woman had to face in life!

On a chilly winter afternoon, while treading across the sprawling, tourist-filled Jalebi Chowk in front of Jantar Mantar, our eyes wandered towards one corner of the footpath where a large crowd had assembled in front of a small shop.

So deciding to quench our curiosity, we took a quick look and found out that this is one of the few shops in the city, which still sells Kanji Bada, a staple dish of Rajasthan.

Meera Devi is at the helm of the shop, her hands busy in serving the delicacy in paper plates to the customers.

It’s here that IWB had a freewheeling chat with this lady, who is the owner of Vasudev Kanji Bada Bhandar, a shop that is famous for its heritage to old Jaipurites and even to foreign tourists!

Meera readily agreed as we nudged her to tell her story, and the way she did it simultaneously managing the customers, we discovered a new meaning of the word multi-tasking.

It wasn’t a proper Q&A session because of the commotion and a large number of impatient customers scurrying for their share of Kanji Bada. But somehow, we managed to get bits and snippets from her life, family, and dreams.

“For the last 50 years, this shop has been catering to Jaipurites and tourists from all over the globe. It was started by the family of my late husband. When I was married at the age of 15 and shifted to Jaipur from my village near Bikaner that was when I first learned to make Kanji Bada.”

Me: So is the recipe a top secret?

Meera: (chuckles) Oh no, the recipe is quite simple, but it is the traditional way of preparing this that would seem a little complicated. You have to use the sil batta (traditional grinder) to grind the mustard, and that is why the taste doesn’t remain the same once you use machines. It takes me around 4 hours to prepare the 400 pieces of Kanji Bada that I bring here every day.”

Even as she spoke, Meera was pouring the mustard water that comes with the Kanji Bada to one of the tourists, who after one round of the delicacy decided to be game for another batch. She told us that the water is good for the digestive process.

“You know, after my husband passed away, I had no clue that how I would feed my children and run the family. Who thought that it is this traditional dish of Rajasthan that would come to my rescue?”

A scooty came to a halt in front of the shop and her daughter joined us. Apparently, mommy had forgotten to bring her sweater that she’d have needed while returning home.

“If you had seen mummy a decade ago, then you would instantly understand that how much she went through to sustain our family. There she was walking with three kids in tow, and two huge tins of Kanji Bada over her head when she would come here to set up her shop,” quips her daughter.

But even after our pleas to join the conversation, the lady was reluctant to interfere any more in the interview, saying that it should be only about her mother.

Well, so I asked a question that was bothering me for some time now.

Me: You were saying that you come here after 11 in the morning and go home only after 8 in the evening. And it takes 4 hours to make the Kanji Bada. I thought we humans also need to sleep!

A laughing Meera tells us that she does sleep, but only after 4:30 in the morning when all her work for the ‘day’ is done.

Me: Err…And you still stand by the fact that all this doesn’t fall under the definition of struggle?

Meera: See, I have always had a practical approach towards life. At that time, when I decided to manage this shop, which used to be my husband’s place for two decades, this was the only option left for me. Now, my children are settled after their marriage, but I have no plans to stop doing this because this is what I am destined to do for the rest of my life.

While we were talking, heavily wrapped in woolen clothes, two toddlers came with their parents. A smile lit up the face of Meera at the sight of the adorable kids.

“You know, they come here every day to have Kanji Bada. You could rightly say that these two youngest customers are among the most dedicated fans of this dish.”

Meera Devi has never heard of the word feminism in her life, and neither is she aware of women’s empowerment. But just think of my surprise when she says the following words.

“I feel that men and women are equal, and in the work sphere, there should be the participation of both sexes. It is by helping each other that we would mature as a modern society.”

As the hordes of crowds grew and people huddled to get a taste of this much sought after delicacy, I was drooling over them and decided to try some myself.

And boy, it is one of the best stuff ever to tickle my taste buds, and if you are in Jaipur, you gotta try it. We had a difficult time paying her for them as she was in no mood to take the money. I finally got my way. So as we decided to call it a day, still in awe of this amazing woman, she did have a request.

She passed a handmade visiting card that she said her son had made for her, “If you publish my interview then don’t forget to mention that I also supply Kanji Bada for parties and marriage functions. Also, mention my phone number where people can contact me for orders: 9829209219.”

Well, Amen to that!