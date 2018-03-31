Kangana Ranaut Will Share The Stage With Michelle Obama At ‘Gandhi Going Global’ In New Jersey

Actress Kangana Ranaut will be a part of the ‘Gandhi Going Global’ event in New Jersey. It is a two-year initiative which will be held on August 18 and 19 spreading Gandhian philosophy through interactive activities, educational programmes, motivational talks, and cultural events.

Kangana will be representing India at the event and will join other dignitaries like Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Martin Luther King III. She is looking forward to being a part of the event and will share more about her speech once she returns to Mumbai from her hometown Manali.

According to Mumbai Mirror, she said, “For me, it’s always been about the impact you make on society and how you contribute to it. Sharing the stage with Michelle and Oprah will be inspiring. I’ve never been anybody’s fan but I admire and idolise women like Oprah. Once I get back to Mumbai, I will know exactly what I will be talking on and for how long, depending on which I will prepare my speech.”

Adding on, she spoke on Gandhi. She said, “He was a sensible, intelligent man which is not very common.”

H/T: Mumbai Mirror