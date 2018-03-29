Kangana Ranaut Talks Straight About The Real Cost Of Her Dream Home

With her bold and no-shit-taken-here attitude, Kangana Ranaut has already established that she ain’t scared of being honest and has often spewed some of the much controversial truths of all times. But that’s not all she is in the news for. Her houses in Mumbai and Manali are the talks of the town… correction, talks of the nation to be more apt.

“I had to fight for my career and the money that I get paid. I have my houses and properties because I fought for them; not because of others. Big production houses exploit actresses; they don’t get the kind of money you think they do,” she said.

Once again she displays her knack to speak nothing but the truth. Having struggled hard to attain the stardom she has today, she truly deserves the heaven she lives in.

Team Kangana Ranaut on Twitter Talk about waking up to a view like this! An overview of #KanganaRanaut ‘s house in Manali, HP “Kartikeya Niwas” #breathtaking #Queen’sLair

Her bungalow in Manali is a vintage European home and has eight bedrooms and step-out balconies. With a dining room, a gymnasium, a fireplace, and a separate yoga room, her house is nothing short of a fairyland.

Team Kangana Ranaut on Twitter Look what #KanganaRanaut gifted herself on the New Year’s! 💁‍♀️🏡

Kangana Ranaut Daily on Twitter Kangana along with her family performed a Griha Pravesh ceremony at her Manali home two days ago.

“People think that I am fighting a battle every day. My life must be miserable. I must be having no future because I’m not friends with the Johars or the Roshans. It’s far from that. I am doing one of the biggest epics of 2018. No other film with a female lead has been made with a higher budget,” she added.

