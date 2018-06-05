Kangana Ranaut Shares A Powerful Video Urging People To Give Up The Use Of Plastic Bags

On this World Environment Day, the message to stop the usage of plastic is being spread to raise awareness against the harmful effects of the material we use almost every day. Even Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to increase awareness on how plastic bags adversely affect the environment.

After Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hyadri took to Twitter with the #BeatThePlasticPollution challenge, Kangana Ranaut also took to Instagram to join the initiative. In a powerful half minute video, she focuses on the glaring fact of how plastic bags are killing the environment. Urging people to stop using plastic, she pledged to join the fight against plastic pollution.